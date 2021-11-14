Der Zweep Michael Van Sells 20,365 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) insider Der Zweep Michael Van sold 20,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $817,247.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Der Zweep Michael Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Der Zweep Michael Van sold 26 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total transaction of $745.16.

NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $39.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35. PubMatic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.61 and a fifty-two week high of $76.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.77.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. On average, analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in PubMatic by 254.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,411,000 after acquiring an additional 355,417 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,663,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 2nd quarter valued at $539,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

PUBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on PubMatic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.10.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

