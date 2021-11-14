Der Zweep Michael Van Sells 20,365 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) insider Der Zweep Michael Van sold 20,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $817,247.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Der Zweep Michael Van also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 16th, Der Zweep Michael Van sold 26 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total transaction of $745.16.
NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $39.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35. PubMatic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.61 and a fifty-two week high of $76.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.77.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in PubMatic by 254.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,411,000 after acquiring an additional 355,417 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,663,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 2nd quarter valued at $539,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.81% of the company’s stock.
PUBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on PubMatic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.10.
PubMatic Company Profile
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
