Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €145.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LEG. Barclays set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($185.88) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €143.94 ($169.34).

LEG Immobilien stock opened at €126.15 ($148.41) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €128.22 and a 200 day moving average price of €126.45. LEG Immobilien has a 52 week low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 52 week high of €98.50 ($115.88).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

