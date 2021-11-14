Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Price Target to $10.00

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of ARLO stock opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.66. Arlo Technologies has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $10.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.46.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 51.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arlo Technologies news, Director Miller Joycelyn Carter sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARLO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 50.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,841 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 16.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 13,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

