Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Arkema in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Arkema in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arkema from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.36.

Shares of Arkema stock opened at $141.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.17. Arkema has a 1-year low of $105.01 and a 1-year high of $141.80. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.44.

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

