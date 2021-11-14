Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €28.80 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been given a €28.80 ($33.88) price objective by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential upside of 69.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €24.20 ($28.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays set a €23.50 ($27.65) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.80 ($25.65) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Telekom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €23.25 ($27.36).

Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €17.04 ($20.04) on Friday. Deutsche Telekom has a 52 week low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 52 week high of €18.13 ($21.33). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €16.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is €17.37.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

