Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €22.50 by DZ Bank

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been given a €22.50 ($26.47) price target by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. DZ Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DTE. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a €24.20 ($28.47) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.80 ($25.65) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a €23.50 ($27.65) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €23.25 ($27.36).

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Shares of FRA:DTE opened at €17.04 ($20.04) on Friday. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a one year high of €18.13 ($21.33). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €16.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €17.37.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.