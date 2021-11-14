Digimarc (DMRC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 15th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Digimarc stock opened at $50.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $861.40 million, a P/E ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 1.22. Digimarc has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.65.

Get Digimarc alerts:

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, license intellectual property and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio and packaging to brand-defined online content; protects, identifies, and tracks digital files; and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.

Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.