Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Bought by Birch Capital Management LLC

Birch Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 6.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Discover Financial Services accounts for 1.2% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.5% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.5% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

DFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.32.

Shares of DFS opened at $119.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.31. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $73.57 and a 12-month high of $135.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.96%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total transaction of $396,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $2,720,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.