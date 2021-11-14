Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Given New C$26.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) had its price objective increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DRETF. Desjardins raised their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.50 to C$25.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.50 to C$27.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

DRETF opened at $19.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.20. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $19.39.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

