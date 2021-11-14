Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Given New C$26.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) had its price objective increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DRETF. Desjardins raised their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.50 to C$25.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.50 to C$27.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

DRETF opened at $19.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.20. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $19.39.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

