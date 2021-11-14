Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Price Target Increased to C$37.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.73% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price target on Dream Unlimited from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of DRM stock opened at C$34.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion and a PE ratio of -607.68. Dream Unlimited has a 52-week low of C$18.26 and a 52-week high of C$34.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$26.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.81.

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

