DREP (DREP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $27.62 Million

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. DREP has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion and $27.62 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DREP has traded down 31.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DREP coin can currently be bought for $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00051755 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.03 or 0.00217794 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00010795 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.20 or 0.00085573 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00003932 BTC.

About DREP

DREP (DREP) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DREP’s official website is www.drep.org . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

