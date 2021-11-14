Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This is a boost from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Duke Realty has raised its dividend by 24.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Duke Realty has a payout ratio of 130.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Duke Realty to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.9%.

NYSE:DRE opened at $57.67 on Friday. Duke Realty has a fifty-two week low of $37.54 and a fifty-two week high of $57.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.13.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.86. Duke Realty had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $256.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Realty will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $427,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total transaction of $105,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist raised their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.91.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

