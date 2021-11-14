Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Price Target Raised to $160.00

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

DUOL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. They issued an in-line rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duolingo has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.43.

Get Duolingo alerts:

DUOL opened at $155.02 on Thursday. Duolingo has a twelve month low of $118.54 and a twelve month high of $204.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.70.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts expect that Duolingo will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $948,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $966,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,178,000. 10.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.