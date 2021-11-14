Dürr (OTC:DUERF) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Dürr (OTC:DUERF) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

DUERF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB raised shares of Dürr from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Dürr in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Dürr in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of OTC:DUERF opened at $45.55 on Wednesday. Dürr has a one year low of $40.70 and a one year high of $49.15.

Dürr AG operates is a mechanical and plant engineering firms. It operates through the following segment: Paint and Final Assembly Systems, Application Technology, Clean Technology Systems, Measuring and Process Systems, and Woodworking Machinery and Systems. The Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans and builds paint systems and final assembly lines for the automotive industry and gives software for the over-arching production control.

