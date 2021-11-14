Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

TEAF stock opened at $14.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average of $14.64. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a 12-month low of $12.46 and a 12-month high of $15.30.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 523,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,045 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund were worth $7,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

