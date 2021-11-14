Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) EVP Sells $1,373,214.76 in Stock

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) EVP Larry L. Berger sold 5,948 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.87, for a total transaction of $1,373,214.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE ECL opened at $235.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.15 and a 12-month high of $235.90. The company has a market capitalization of $67.54 billion, a PE ratio of 60.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $221.78 and its 200-day moving average is $218.81.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter worth $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 289.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.91.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.