Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.71.

NYSE:EPC opened at $43.29 on Thursday. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $29.87 and a 1 year high of $46.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,083,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,917,000 after purchasing an additional 396,451 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,871,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,080,000 after purchasing an additional 25,969 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,817,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,067,000 after purchasing an additional 47,220 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,252,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,455,000 after purchasing an additional 67,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 49,003.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,028,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,627 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

