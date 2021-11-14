Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.71.
NYSE:EPC opened at $43.29 on Thursday. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $29.87 and a 1 year high of $46.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.99.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,083,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,917,000 after purchasing an additional 396,451 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,871,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,080,000 after purchasing an additional 25,969 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,817,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,067,000 after purchasing an additional 47,220 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,252,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,455,000 after purchasing an additional 67,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 49,003.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,028,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,627 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Edgewell Personal Care
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
