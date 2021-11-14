Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.980-$3.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of EPC stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.29. 502,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,117. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.04 and its 200 day moving average is $41.22. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $29.87 and a 1 year high of $46.44.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on EPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.71.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,070 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $8,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

