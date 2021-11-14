Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Edgewell Personal Care updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.980-$3.260 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:EPC opened at $43.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.99. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $29.87 and a 1 year high of $46.44.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,070 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $8,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.71.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

