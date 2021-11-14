Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Edgewell Personal Care updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.980-$3.260 EPS.

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $43.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1-year low of $29.87 and a 1-year high of $46.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EPC. TheStreet lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.71.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,070 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $8,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.