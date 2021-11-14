Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Edgewell Personal Care updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.980-$3.260 EPS.
Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $43.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1-year low of $29.87 and a 1-year high of $46.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.99.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EPC. TheStreet lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.71.
Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
