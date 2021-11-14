Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.970-$1.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.73 billion-$4.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.72 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.130-$0.190 EPS.

ELAN stock opened at $33.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.83 and its 200-day moving average is $33.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.82. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $27.33 and a twelve month high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ELAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.38.

In related news, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc acquired 45,508,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $420,957,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

