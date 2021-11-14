Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ (ELDN) Buy Rating Reiterated at SVB Leerink

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at SVB Leerink in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $33.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 487.19% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

ELDN stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $5.62. 287,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,327. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $26.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.50.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.91) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 40,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 11,360 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $166,000. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.

