Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.91) earnings per share.

Shares of ELDN opened at $5.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.50. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $26.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELDN. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 18,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.

