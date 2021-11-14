Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.91) earnings per share.
Shares of ELDN opened at $5.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.50. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $26.44.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.
About Eledon Pharmaceuticals
Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.
