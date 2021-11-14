ELM Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

ELM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.3% of ELM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% during the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $52.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.02 and its 200 day moving average is $51.92. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $43.95 and a twelve month high of $53.49.

