ELM Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

ELM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 280.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 147.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.86.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $135.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $93.62 and a 12-month high of $137.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.19.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 57.90%.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

