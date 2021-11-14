ELM Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

ELM Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 113,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 50,521 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,473,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $753,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.60.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $59.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.64 and a 200-day moving average of $64.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $131.91 billion, a PE ratio of -24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $56.11 and a twelve month high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -81.67%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

