eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Major Shareholder Sells $13,892.76 in Stock

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 5,364 shares of eMagin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total value of $13,892.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Stillwater Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 28th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 93,826 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total value of $233,626.74.

On Friday, October 8th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 8,856 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $21,697.20.

On Friday, September 24th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 5,942 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total value of $14,201.38.

On Monday, September 20th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 938 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total value of $2,241.82.

On Thursday, September 16th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 38,550 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $98,688.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN opened at $2.61 on Friday. eMagin Co. has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $5.42. The company has a market cap of $189.23 million, a PE ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. eMagin had a negative return on equity of 52.28% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eMagin Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of eMagin by 33.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 118,746 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of eMagin by 11.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 119,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 12,343 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of eMagin by 212.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 204,822 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of eMagin in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in eMagin during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Institutional investors own 47.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded eMagin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

About eMagin

eMagin Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays and related products. Its OLED displays are incorporated with products including military aviation helmets, military weapons sights and targeting systems, night vision and thermal imaging devices, training and simulation, visualization for ocular surgery, mobile ultrasound, and augmented reality applications.

