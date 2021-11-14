eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Major Shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc Sells 5,364 Shares

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 5,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total value of $13,892.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Stillwater Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 28th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 93,826 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total value of $233,626.74.

On Friday, October 8th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 8,856 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $21,697.20.

On Friday, September 24th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 5,942 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $14,201.38.

On Monday, September 20th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 938 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $2,241.82.

On Thursday, September 16th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 38,550 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $98,688.00.

Shares of EMAN opened at $2.61 on Friday. eMagin Co. has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $5.42. The company has a market cap of $189.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. eMagin had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 52.28%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eMagin Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eMagin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of eMagin by 33.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 118,746 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of eMagin by 11.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 119,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 12,343 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of eMagin by 212.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 204,822 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of eMagin during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of eMagin during the first quarter worth $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.87% of the company’s stock.

eMagin Company Profile

eMagin Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays and related products. Its OLED displays are incorporated with products including military aviation helmets, military weapons sights and targeting systems, night vision and thermal imaging devices, training and simulation, visualization for ocular surgery, mobile ultrasound, and augmented reality applications.

