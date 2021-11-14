eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. eMagin had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 52.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Shares of eMagin stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.61. 1,013,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,916. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $189.23 million, a P/E ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.62. eMagin has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $5.42.

Get eMagin alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eMagin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other news, major shareholder Ltd Ginola sold 18,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $49,555.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 93,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total transaction of $233,626.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,045 shares of company stock valued at $592,302. 8.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eMagin Company Profile

eMagin Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays and related products. Its OLED displays are incorporated with products including military aviation helmets, military weapons sights and targeting systems, night vision and thermal imaging devices, training and simulation, visualization for ocular surgery, mobile ultrasound, and augmented reality applications.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for eMagin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eMagin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.