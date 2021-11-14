Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.04% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Embraer’s third-quarter bottom line lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company continues to witness a modest demand for E-jets. As of Sep 30, 2021, its E-Jets E2 had 159 orders in backlog. The company holds a strong solvency position, at least over the short run. Its main ongoing project in the Commercial Aviation business unit is the development of the E175-E2. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past year. However, the extended tariff on the import of steel and aluminum might impact the growth prospects of Embraer. Per IATA’s latest report, the investment appetite for new aircraft is likely to remain subdued as the global demand for air travel is unlikely to recover to pre-crisis levels before 2024. This in turn might keep the stock’s Commercial Aviation business under pressure in the near term.”

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ERJ. HSBC lifted their target price on Embraer from $9.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Embraer from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Embraer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.87.

NYSE:ERJ opened at $16.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -57.89 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.03. Embraer has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $19.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.10 million. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. Embraer’s revenue was up 2004.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Embraer will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Embraer by 6.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Embraer by 89.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Embraer by 6.1% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 24,003 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Embraer by 28.3% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 7,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Embraer by 8.0% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 23,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

