Endeavour Mining’s (EDV) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) target price on the stock.

Endeavour Mining stock opened at GBX 1,990 ($26.00) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,807.28. Endeavour Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 1,513 ($19.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,150 ($28.09).

