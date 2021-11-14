Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.89% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Enjoy Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.
ENJY stock opened at $7.92 on Friday. Enjoy Technology has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11.
Enjoy Technology Company Profile
Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive merger agreement with Enjoy Technology Inc
Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Enjoy Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enjoy Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.