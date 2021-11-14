Ensysce Biosciences (OTCMKTS:ENSC) Shares Down 2.2%

Shares of Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENSC) were down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $2.21. Approximately 44,638 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 642,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.82.
Ensysce Biosciences (OTCMKTS:ENSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter.
Ensysce Biosciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ENSC)
Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing various prescription drugs. The company is developing tamper-proof opioids using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platforms. Its products treat severe pain and assist in preventing deaths caused by opioid abuse.
