Ensysce Biosciences (OTCMKTS:ENSC) Shares Down 2.2%

Shares of Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENSC) were down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $2.21. Approximately 44,638 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 642,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.82.

Ensysce Biosciences (OTCMKTS:ENSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ensysce Biosciences stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENSC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 54,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of Ensysce Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Ensysce Biosciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ENSC)

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing various prescription drugs. The company is developing tamper-proof opioids using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platforms. Its products treat severe pain and assist in preventing deaths caused by opioid abuse.

