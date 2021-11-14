Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Entain Plc (LON:ENT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,193.13 ($28.65).

ENT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Entain from GBX 2,370 ($30.96) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Friday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Entain from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Entain to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

In related news, insider Stella David bought 3,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,053 ($26.82) per share, for a total transaction of £74,975.56 ($97,956.05). Also, insider Rob Wood sold 12,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,031 ($26.54), for a total value of £263,359.77 ($344,081.23).

Entain stock traded down GBX 27.50 ($0.36) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,997.50 ($26.10). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,130,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,255. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,041.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,862.94. Entain has a 1-year low of GBX 1,012 ($13.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,500 ($32.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.78, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

