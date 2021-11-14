Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Cuts Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co decreased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,804 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 1.3% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,437,355 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,054,988,000 after buying an additional 454,618 shares in the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.4% in the second quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 122,020 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,146,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13.9% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 55,367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,635,000 after buying an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,308,336 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $267,605,000 after buying an additional 9,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 43.3% in the second quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 17,318 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,785,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,283 shares of company stock worth $25,878,512 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ABT opened at $128.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $105.32 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.22.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.67%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.94.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

