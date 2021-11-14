Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Grows Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $29,483,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,468,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 395,175 shares of company stock valued at $56,765,170 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $146.56 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $147.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.62%.

Several brokerages have commented on PG. Erste Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.41.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

