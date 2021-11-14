Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Amundi acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,144,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 8,040.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 901,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,585,000 after purchasing an additional 889,962 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Ecolab by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,196,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $658,341,000 after purchasing an additional 617,083 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ecolab by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,743,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,424,409,000 after purchasing an additional 587,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ecolab by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,053,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,081,738,000 after purchasing an additional 311,153 shares in the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECL stock opened at $235.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $67.54 billion, a PE ratio of 60.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.15 and a 1-year high of $235.90.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.91.

In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 5,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.87, for a total value of $1,373,214.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $38,680,467.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,153,109.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,105 shares of company stock worth $49,779,522. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

