Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Has $4.77 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,823 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. NIKE makes up approximately 1.9% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in NIKE by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,839 shares of company stock valued at $38,224,560 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $169.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.44 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The company has a market capitalization of $267.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.94.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.