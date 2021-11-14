Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co reduced its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Crown Castle International makes up 1.5% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $3,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,445,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,647,791,000 after buying an additional 1,588,394 shares in the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 40,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,046,000 after buying an additional 9,350 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,392,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 294,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.08.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,110 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI opened at $180.78 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $204.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $78.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.71.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 175.58%.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

