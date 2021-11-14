EP Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,723,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,299,000 after purchasing an additional 20,208 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 348.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after acquiring an additional 61,136 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 740,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,220,000 after acquiring an additional 77,687 shares during the period. 78.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $125.22 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.88 and a 1-year high of $135.77. The company has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.81.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 38.54%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on YUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.85.

In other news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $843,009.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.66, for a total value of $184,498.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,863,328.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,974 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,861. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.