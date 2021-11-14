EP Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,989,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,489,000 after acquiring an additional 384,943 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,719,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,267,000 after buying an additional 3,581,350 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,560,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,719,000 after buying an additional 427,851 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,758,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,886,000 after buying an additional 369,114 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 33.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,804,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,759,000 after buying an additional 1,207,757 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $37.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.20. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.46 and a fifty-two week high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.