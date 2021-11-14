EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 541 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.4% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.5% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.5% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $2,720,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $119.44 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $73.57 and a 52 week high of $135.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.72.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 11.96%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DFS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Research Partners upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.32.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

