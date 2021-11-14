EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,856 Shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 308.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 28.8% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 86.3% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF stock opened at $162.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.68. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $137.73 and a 52 week high of $193.97.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.