Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.42 Million

Equities analysts expect Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) to announce $60.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $64.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $57.80 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust posted sales of $41.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full year sales of $221.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $210.14 million to $229.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $268.62 million, with estimates ranging from $241.11 million to $293.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 34.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EPRT shares. Truist upped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 130,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 17,667 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,221,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,727,000 after acquiring an additional 505,843 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 90,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 11,970 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 48,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPRT stock opened at $28.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $18.73 and a 12-month high of $32.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.29%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

