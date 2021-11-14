Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Establishment Labs in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Establishment Labs’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.27). Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 27.54% and a negative return on equity of 46.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

ESTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on Establishment Labs from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Establishment Labs from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$90.00 target price on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Establishment Labs stock opened at $66.83 on Friday. Establishment Labs has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $88.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -49.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.75.

In other news, Director Dennis E. Condon sold 9,000 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $661,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Establishment Labs during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Establishment Labs by 502.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. 60.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

