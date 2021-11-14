Evercore ISI Trims Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Target Price to $55.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its price objective reduced by Evercore ISI from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an inline rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BMBL. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $36.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.11. Bumble has a 12-month low of $35.90 and a 12-month high of $84.80.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Bumble had a net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bumble will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 20,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total value of $1,084,266,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bumble by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bumble by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 15,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bumble by 120.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bumble by 777.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Bumble by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 218,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,593,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

