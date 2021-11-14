EVRAZ’s (EVR) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of EVRAZ (LON:EVR) in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on the stock.

Shares of EVR stock opened at GBX 620 ($8.10) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 600.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,063.11. EVRAZ has a fifty-two week low of GBX 366 ($4.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 707.60 ($9.24).

About EVRAZ

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products in Russia, the Americas, Asia, Europe, CIS, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company offers steel products; various coking coal blends, including hard, semi-hard, and semi-soft; and value-added products, such as infrastructure steel, rails, large diameter pipes, and tubular goods.

