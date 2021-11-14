Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,284 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 7,235 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,750,231 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,414,761,000 after purchasing an additional 284,995 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,218,063 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,672,800,000 after purchasing an additional 773,793 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,962,661 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $976,147,000 after purchasing an additional 179,099 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,502,689 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $900,845,000 after purchasing an additional 75,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,578,656 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $749,572,000 after purchasing an additional 980,928 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $178.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.04. The stock has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a PE ratio of -26.23 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.93. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $118.30 and a one year high of $191.85.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $2.31. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXPE has been the subject of several research reports. Truist reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.06.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total transaction of $578,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,818,659.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $13,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 239,989 shares of company stock worth $39,461,586. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

