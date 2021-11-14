Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association decreased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.4% of Bremer Bank National Association’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FB. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Facebook from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price (down from $425.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.00.

FB opened at $340.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $342.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $343.07. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $948.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $41,124.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,268,064 shares of company stock worth $796,108,831 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

