Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.36.

FTCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Farfetch in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Farfetch from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Farfetch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Farfetch by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Farfetch by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Farfetch by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Farfetch by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FTCH opened at $46.37 on Friday. Farfetch has a twelve month low of $34.29 and a twelve month high of $73.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.28 and its 200-day moving average is $43.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 3.15.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $523.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.74 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Farfetch will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

